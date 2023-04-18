Joker's Out Eurovision star Bojan doesn't look too happy to be 'stuck' in Milton Keynes

Slovenian singer Bojan Cvjetićanin was left stranded in Milton Keynes after accidentally leaving his luggage in a hotel.

The Joker Out star was snapped looking miserable at MK Central station when the rest of his bandmates were flying home.

The indie rock band is representing Slovenia with their song Carpe Diem in the Eurovision Song Contest on May 9.

Bojan didn't look too happy to be in MK

They toured the Eurovision pre-parties over the weekend, including a large event on London.

A source said: “Whilst most of the band are now back in Slovenia for some rest and relaxation, Bojan is still wandering the streets of the UK. The band’s lead vocalist missed their intended flight after having to go back to the hotel for his luggage.”

In their Instagram page story, band members reveal how Bojan’s re-route to retrieve his possessions involved a trip to Milton Keynes Central train station.

"Bojan didn’t seem too pleased to be there,” said the source. “But we are glad to report that Bojan is now back in his bed in Slovenia.”

A post on the Joker Out Twitter page said: “We have made it through all six pre parties! Friends, you were an amazing crowd everywhere, thank you for your love and support, you have given us wings! We’re all home in Ljubljana except for Bojan, who forgot his luggage at the hotel and missed the flight.”

The photo of Bojan looking sad at the station prompted both criticism and defence of Milton Keynes.

