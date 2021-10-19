Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is coming to Milton Keynes, theatre confirms

The brand new production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be coming to Milton Keynes Theatre next year.

Fresh from the London Palladium, the show will run from Monday September 12 to Saturday September 25 2022.

Alexandra Burke will play Narrator and Jac Yarrow will be playing Joseph.

Coming to MK

Producer Michael Harrison said today: “After two sensational runs at The London Palladium, I am delighted to bring this joyous show to Milton Keynes Theatre next autumn as JOSEPH prepares to unite audiences and spread happiness across the UK.

Audiences and critics were unanimous in their acclaim for the legendary musical - the first major collaboration by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber – when it returned to the London Palladium in 2019 and again in 2021.

Released as a concept album in 1969, the stage version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has become one of the world’s most beloved family musicals. The multi-award-winning show, which began life as a small-scale school concert, has been performed hundreds of thousands of times including multiple runs in the West End and on Broadway, international number one tours, and productions in over 80 countries as far afield as Austria and Zimbabwe and from Israel to Peru.