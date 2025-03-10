Just Like That! Tommy Cooper's famous fez goes up for auction in Milton Keynes

The famous fez worn by much-loved comedian Tommy Cooper is to be auctioned off at a local hotel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also set to go under the hammer are an evening suit worn by Tommy and props he used – including his classic magic table with legs.

The collection is being auctioned by Hanson Ross at the Woburn Hotel this Saturday, March 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And some of the proceeds will support a cause that ensures Tommy’s legacy of laughter goes to people in need, by funding training for ‘laughter yoga’ leaders in the community.

Tommy Cooper's famous fex is up for auction in Milton Keynes

The unique fez is being sold by Clive Greenaway, the UK’s number one Tommy Cooper tribute artist and a Guinness World Record holder for the fastest comedian. It was gifted to him by Tommy’s wife Gwen, as a good luck charm after the famous comedian’s death.

Also included in the auction is the evening dress suit Tommy wore to meet the Queen in 1977, complete with a letter of authenticity from his daughter, Vicki.

Fans can even bid on the famous bottle-glass-glass-bottle trick and one of his classic magic tables with appearing legs, both believed to have been used by Cooper himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Hanson auctionerrs say the sale isn’t just about celebrating comedy history – it’s about ensuring that Tommy’s gift for laughter continues to bring joy to people who need it most, as the training of laughter yoga leaders will help those struggling with mental health find relief through laughter.

The famous table with the women's legs appearing

"Even decades after his passing, Tommy’s cherished items will be playing a role in bringing smiles to faces, proving that laughter really is the best medicine,” said a spokesperson from the Woburn-based auctioneers.

“In addition to the funds raised from the sale, Hanson Ross will be donating a percentage of its auction fees to train carers from Julia’s House Children’s Hospice in laughter yoga. Julia’sHouse provides vital care for children with life-limiting conditions, and this initiative will give dedicated carers a new way to bring moments of lightness and joy into the lives of the children and families they support,” they added.

Amanda Butler, Operations Director of Hanson Ross, said: “Tommy Cooper was an icon. His humour was timeless, and his ‘mistake’ magic inspired generations of comedians and magicians. It feels incredibly fitting that his personal items will now support two causes rooted in his greatest gift—laughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Not only will the money raised help train laughter yoga leaders, but our donation will also allow the carers at Julia’s House to use laughter therapy in their incredible work.”

For Clive Greenaway, the auction brings his journey full circle. “As a child, I used to cheer up my mum, who suffered from depression, by impersonating Tommy Cooper with a flower pot instead of a fez,” he said.

"Who could have imagined that, years later, I wouldown Tommy’s actual fez and be able to auction it for causes that use laughter as a force for

good.

‘Just Like That! The Tommy Cooper Auction’ will start at 10am on Saturday 15th March. You can bid in the room, by telephone or online here.