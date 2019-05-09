Just over a week until Mini-Moo Scooterthon 2019 in Milton Keynes

The countdown is on for Milton Keynes’ biggest scooter event of the year, The Willen Hospice Mini-Moo Scooterthon.

The event, which takes place on Sunday May 19, will see children aged 3 – 11 years old whizzing around Willen Lake North, as they take on one or two sponsored laps to raise money for their local hospice.

News

Every child who takes part will be given a medal, a certificate and a stamp in their Fundraising Passport on the day. There will also be fairground rides, stalls and some well-loved mascots to cheer the kids on, including Willen’s very own Florence the Cow.

Katrina Walsh, Willen Hospice Events Fundraiser, said: “The Mini-Moo Scooterthon is a really great event for kids and we look forward to it every year.

"If your family has nothing planned for Sunday May 19, then why not come along and get the kids scooting.”

It costs £10 to enter but Willen Hospice are encouraging young fundraisers to raise as much extra money as they can through sponsorship.

And any children who individually raise more than £100 will be invited to a special party at Safari MK.

Willen Hospice needs to raise £4.7million a year, that’s £9 a minute. Events like the Mini-Moo Scooterthon are a great way for younger members of the community to help support this.

Scooters and their parents/carers are invited to meet at the Willen Hospice Gardens at 10am, ready for a 10.30am start.

To book a place in advance and download sponsorship forms, please visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/scooterthon