Just two dining venues miss out on top marks after latest FSA hygiene inspections in Milton Keynes
Just two out of 10 venues missed out on the five-star top spot, handed the next best rating of four – or ‘good’ – by the government’s Food Standards Agency.
The venues handed four star ratings included The Lakeside Pub in Willen Lake and The Ship Ashore at Granville Square, Willen.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens handed the five star rating included:
• Sky Lounge – Santander, Unity Place
• McDonalds Restaurant, Barnsdale Drive, Westcroft
• Cosy Club Milton Keynes, Silbury Arcade
• Midsummer Tap (K-Town, Chik Box, Locked & Loaded, Pizza Amore, Dough), Savoy Crescent
• Starbucks Kiosk at M1 Motorway Service Area Northbound, Little Linford Lane, Newport Pagnell
And The Prince Albert pub in Bradwell also cleaned up with a five.
Top takeaway ratings included Pepes Piri Piri at Queensway, Bletchley and Subway at The Stacey Bushes Trading Centre, Stacey Bushes.
The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme (FHRS) helps consumers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving them clear information about a business’s hygiene standards. The scheme is run in partnership with local authorities.
It gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online.
The ratings include:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is necessary.