Just two dining venues miss out on top marks after latest FSA hygiene inspections in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was almost a clean sweep for Milton Keynes eating venues visited during the latest round of hygiene inspections.

Just two out of 10 venues missed out on the five-star top spot, handed the next best rating of four – or ‘good’ – by the government’s Food Standards Agency.

The venues handed four star ratings included The Lakeside Pub in Willen Lake and The Ship Ashore at Granville Square, Willen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Restaurants, cafes and canteens handed the five star rating included:

Display for premises in England is optional. Photo: Victoria Jones

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Sky Lounge – Santander, Unity Place

• McDonalds Restaurant, Barnsdale Drive, Westcroft

• Cosy Club Milton Keynes, Silbury Arcade

• Midsummer Tap (K-Town, Chik Box, Locked & Loaded, Pizza Amore, Dough), Savoy Crescent

• Starbucks Kiosk at M1 Motorway Service Area Northbound, Little Linford Lane, Newport Pagnell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And The Prince Albert pub in Bradwell also cleaned up with a five.

Top takeaway ratings included Pepes Piri Piri at Queensway, Bletchley and Subway at The Stacey Bushes Trading Centre, Stacey Bushes.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme (FHRS) helps consumers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving them clear information about a business’s hygiene standards. The scheme is run in partnership with local authorities.

It gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online.

The ratings include:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary