Karting 'Grand Prix' raises £17,000 for cancer charity in Milton Keynes

Housebuilder employees battled it out on the track for their annual karting Grand Prix - helping raise more than £17,000 for a cancer charity.

The event, which took place last month, saw teams of Bellway staff, subcontractors, and suppliers race around the tracks of Daytona Milton Keynes to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Cancer Research UK team

Since 2017, the housebuilder has raised over a million pounds for the charity nationally, and has been working hard to increase awareness about the charity across its regional divisions.

22 teams of up to six people took part in the day’s racing, and each team raised £1,000 towards the charity pot.

Money made from clothing stalls and refreshments on the day was also donated towards the charity.

Sales director of Bellway Northern Home Counties, Luke Southgate, said: “This year’s Grand Prix event was a huge success, and we were thrilled to raise money for a truly worthy cause.

“The event is very important to the staff here at Bellway, as it’s not only an enjoyable day, but it also raises a significant amount for the charity and helps strengthen relationships with nearby businesses.

“We’d really like to thank everyone who attended the event, and thank those who kindly contributed. We are already looking forward to next year’s event.”

For more information on Cancer Research UK, visit cancerresearchuk.org.

