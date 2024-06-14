Take a look at the submissions that really caught the eye of calendar-makers at Keech. Picture: Richard Southan, Jean Fitch and Anwar TalukdarTake a look at the submissions that really caught the eye of calendar-makers at Keech. Picture: Richard Southan, Jean Fitch and Anwar Talukdar
Keech Hospice Care reveals reader’s images selected for 2025 charity calendar

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 14th Jun 2024, 15:52 BST
Keech Hospice Care’s charity calendar is hitting shops later this year and pictures of Biggleswade Common, Dunstable Downs and Ampthill Park are among those selected to make up the 12 months.

Earlier this year, we invited you to submit your best pictures of your area to us for the chance of getting it featured in Keech Hospice Care’s annual calendar.

While a stunning image of Luton’s Wardown Park was voted as the ‘Reader’s Choice’ for this year, the charity has been busy selecting more of your submissions to feature in the calendar.

Keech Hospice Care provides free, specialist care for adults in Luton and south Bedfordshire, and for children in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes.

Emma Page, retail operations support officer at the charity said: "We were overwhelmed to receive such high quality photos for the Keech Calendar photo competition. The wonder and diversity of the landscapes in our region was captured beautifully in the images, and we're humbled that so many people took the time and effort to take part.

“Thank you to everyone who did and a special congratulations goes to the winners, whose photos will be appearing in the keech calendar 2025, helping us to raise much-needed funds for Keech Hospice Care."

Here we are revealing all the beautiful pictures taken across the counties that have made it into the 2025 calendar, which will go on sale at the end of September.

Scroll to see who made the cut:

For the first picture of the calendar, Richard Southan's shot of the sun setting in Biggleswade Common was chosen.

1. January

For the first picture of the calendar, Richard Southan's shot of the sun setting in Biggleswade Common was chosen. Photo: Richard Southan

Next up is June's picture, and it also happens to be our 'Reader's Choice', here is Kelly Djerboua's shot of Wardown Park in Luton

2. June

Next up is June's picture, and it also happens to be our 'Reader's Choice', here is Kelly Djerboua's shot of Wardown Park in Luton Photo: Kelly Djerboua

This stunning shot of the sun creeping up behind the Dunstable Down's is September's picture, taken by Zonera Malik

3. September

This stunning shot of the sun creeping up behind the Dunstable Down's is September's picture, taken by Zonera Malik Photo: Zonera Malik

Signalling the changing of the season, Anwar Talukdar's image of autumn leaves in the Luton Hoo was the obvious choice for October

4. October

Signalling the changing of the season, Anwar Talukdar's image of autumn leaves in the Luton Hoo was the obvious choice for October Photo: Anwario Photography

