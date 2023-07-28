Parents looking to keep children entertained over the school holidays should check out the Milton Keynes Love Exploring app.

The free app offers all sorts of fun games and special features and the chance to take part in the MK School Explorers competition.

Suitable for all ages, the Love Exploring app is packed with local history and little-known facts, and uses interactive maps, guided tours, and quizzes to bring landmarks to life. People can download the Love Exploring app on a smartphone, select a local park or visitor attraction and scan away using the camera on their device.

Cllr Jane Carr, Cabinet Member for Tackling Inequalities and Child Poverty, said: “This free app is ideal for families looking to keep children entertained over the school holidays. There are all sorts of fun games and special features designed to help explore our beautiful parks and local historical places. "It’s one of many ways we’re providing families with free and low-cost holiday activities.

“This summer, primary school pupils are also invited to take part in the MK School Explorers competition. Parents and caregivers can simply download the Love Exploring app and follow the instructions to link their account to an MK school. By playing games, children earn points for their school with winners to be announced in the autumn term and a cash prize for the top performing school.”

Since launching two years ago the Love Exploring app has been downloaded more than 12,000 times with an estimated 25,000 kilometres walked, or wheeled or cycled.

The free to play smartphone app showcases more than 50km of specially designed pedestrian trails in 18 different locations around Milton Keynes. It’s brought planets, fairies, dinosaurs, and spooky creatures to parks and streets to encourage children and young people to get active and explore their local area.

The app was commissioned by Milton Keynes City Council and developed in partnership with Sprytar and local organisations including The Parks Trust. The Love Exploring app is available via Google Play and the App Store. You can also download it from the official website.