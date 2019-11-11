Keith Flint's giant ANT from The Prodigy's 2010 gig at Milton Keynes Bowl sells for £8,000 at auction

A giant eight foot long ant that graced the stage when The Prodigy played at Milton Keynes Bowl has been sold at auction for £8,000.

The iconic metal sculpture, which was a reference to the band's logo, was created especially for the MK gig in 2010 - which you can watch in the video below.

After the show Prodigy frontman Keith Flint got so attached to the ant that he took it home and kept it on display.

Keith was sadly found dead at his Essex home in March this year. He was 49.

This month Prodigy fans flocked to an auction in Cambridge where his possessions were being sold. Items under the hammer included Flint’s gold discs, his record collection, motorcycle leathers, his custom-made bed, a sword and jewellery.

There were more than 170 lots and the auction fetched a total of £347,750.

Keith Flint's giant ant from The Prodigy's Milton Keynes show has sold for 8,000

The massive ant - which you can see in this NME article - was snapped up by a buyer who wished to remain anonymous. She told NME she had gone to the auction looking for "something for her garden."

The Prodigy has millions of fans across the world and has sold 30 million records and clocked up seven number 1 albums.