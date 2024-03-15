Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fifteen local leisure and community buildings have been transferred to town and parish councils, giving them full control over how they are managed.

As part of its Leisure Asset Transfer programme, Milton Keynes City Council has so far handed over keys to various facilities giving local councils the power to invest and run centres based on the specific needs of their community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other parish councils have taken on extra-long leases for local buildings.

Pictured is Karen Hill from Broughton and Milton Keynes Village Parish Council with Cllr Jane Carr, Cabinet Member for Tackling Social Inequalities.

A council spokesperson said: “The transfers are proving successful, with many venues becoming financially self-sustaining in a matter of months. The change has also taken some financial pressure off of the city council to maintain and repair leisure and community facilities.

“Broughton Pavilion was transferred in 2022 to Broughton and Milton Keynes Village Parish Council, which has since invested £85,000 made up of grants and parish council reserves to buy new equipment for a range of sports and to put on social and community-led programmes. Visitor numbers have gone up significantly as a result.

A number of facilities are also being used to support the city council’s cost-of-living initiative, and help those struggling to heat their homes.

Advertisement

Advertisement