Keyworkers to be offered high quality homes at discounted rents in Milton Keynes

A new scheme is offering high quality homes at discounted rents for key and essential workers in MK.

Man Global Privat Markets (Man GPM) has purchased 79 apartments at MKDP and Crest Nicholson’s Campbell Wharf development in Campbell Park.

The homes will be offered at discounted rent and with a focus on key and essential workers, ensuring they have access to high quality housing within easy reach of their workplaces.

MKDP Property Development Director Matthew Green said: “Campbell Wharf is MK’s most prestigious residential development and this initiative by Man to provide high-quality, affordable housing specifically for key workers gives a welcome addition to the new community."