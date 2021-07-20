Kids can eat free all summer at Tesco cafes in Milton Keynes

Tesco cafes in MK and elsewhere are offering free meals for kids when an adult spends £3.50.

The deal began on Monday and runs until September 1.

It offers the Pick “N” Mix meal deal, which includes a sandwich, soft drink, piece of fruit and two snacks, or a kids’ hot meal deal, which usually costs £2.85.

A Tesco kids' meal

The hot meal includes main course choices such as baked chicken goujons, Omega 3 fish fingers or “hidden veg” Mac and Cheese, an additional veg option including veg sticks and beans, an extra side option including sweet potato fries, carrot and swede mash or garlic bread, and a soft drink of water, milk, kids milkshakes or juice.

There are also kids breakfast options available in the deal, including Little Eggs or Little Avocado, both on toast.

Jo Barnes, Head of Marketing and Food Development at Tesco Café, said: “The summer holidays are the perfect opportunity for some quality family time and a little treat. Families can enjoy a premium quality breakfast, lunch or dinner together whilst shopping at Tesco, all for great value as kids eat free when an adult spends just £3.50.

“We’ve worked really hard to ensure we’re offering balanced and healthy options for our little diners. We encourage well balanced and healthier kids meal options by adding a vegetable side with every hot meal, a piece of fruit with every cold meal and ensuring all our kids snacks are under 100 calories.