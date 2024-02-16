Kilo Sale in Milton Keynes will offer visitors chance to become part of shopping revolution

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Kilo Sale event at The Cornerstone Church in Milton Keynes is inviting people to rethink their shopping habits and become part of the shopping revolution.

The event, on March 2, will feature nine tonnes of handpicked vintage and pre-owned stock to have a rummage through. It has been organised by Worth the Weight, the UK’s largest roaming kilo sale, which was set up in 2018 to help those looking to shop more sustainably and as a way of fighting fast fashion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since its inception, the company has taken the country by storm selling tonnes of amazing vintage stock every weekend.

An event at Christ The Cornerstone Church will be giving tips on sustainable shopping and fighting fast fashion

The sales typically feature over 60 rails of clothing including winter coats, knitwear, outerwear and accessorises. Items are charged at £20 per kilo, but prices start from as little as £1. And even if an item weighs over a kilo, you’ll never pay more than £20 - just point out heavy items to your server at the till to redeem the discount.

The company say experts predict 2024 will see the trend of shopping second hand increase dramatically. The cost of living and worries about climate change are encouraging shoppers to think about not only saving the environment, but save a few pounds by ditching fast fashion and opting for a preloved approach.

A spokesperson said: “According to research fashion is currently the second most polluting industry on the planet, with 2.1 billions tonnes of carbon emissions each year. With as much as 92 million tonnes of clothing ending up in landfills each year. Which begs the question, is there an alternative?

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Globally, sustainable industry is currently worth over $6.5 billion and is expected to grow to $10.1 billion by 2025. And by 2023 rise to a whooping $15 billion.

Chris Davies, Worth The Weight organiser, added: “We’re noticing a change in shopper demographic during the events, our events have seen families of all ages coming together to help support the sustainable clothing industry.”