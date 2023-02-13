King Charles and Camilla will visit our robots when they come to Milton Keynes this week

A line-up of VIPS, church leaders and charities will greet King Charges and Queen Consort Camilla when they come to MK on Thursday afternoon – and it will include some of the city’s robots.

Their Majesties will meet representatives from Starship Technologies, the company behind the first emission-free autonomous delivery service in the UK.

They will hear how the robots were first piloted in Milton Keynes in 2018 and now play a key role in the lives of city residents by delivering their groceries and other commodities.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are visiting Milton Keynes on Thursday afternoon

And they will also be told how Starship Technologies has encouraged young people to consider careers in science, technology, engineering and maths.

The purpose of the royal visit is to celebrate Milton Keynes’ new status as a city, which was awarded as part of The late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

One of the late Queen's last tasks during her final weeks was to sign a document called Letters Patent for the city status to be officially recognised.

On Thursday members of the local community and organisations will gather with King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at the Church of Christ the Cornerstone in the city centre for a special reception to mark this status.

The royal couple will learn all about MK's robots

Volunteers, local innovators and faith leaders will also attend and the royal couple will meet a range of community groups representing charitable, business, faith, environmental and arts organisations.

The organisations represented will include MKIAC (Milton Keynes Islamic Arts, Heritage and Culture), Milton Keynes Theatre, Bletchley Park, the Open University, the local Council of Faiths, and Ride High, which aims to improve the lives of disadvantaged children through opportunities to ride and look after horses locally.

Poignantly, the Church of Christ the Cornerstone was opened by Queen Elizabeth herself in 1992. It was the first ecumenical city centre church in the United Kingdom.

Their Majesties will unveil a commemorative plaque and sign the Church Book, previously signed by Queen Elizabeth.

Finally, there will be a rendition of Amazing Grace will be performed by Milton Keynes-based soloist Emily Haig.

