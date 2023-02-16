King Charles' entourage drives past group of anti-monarchy protesters as they arrive in Milton Keynes

As King Charles arrives in Milton Keynes, one of his first views was a small group of anti-monarchy protesters standing at the roadside.

Members of Republic warned they would be gathering at the scene of the royal visit to CMK’s Church of Christ the Cornerstone.

The King’s entourage has just made it way slowly through the crowd-filled streets and ignored the 20 or so protestors completely.

The protesters waved placard spelling out 'Not My King'

At the front of the crowds, police officers have placed themselves among the people who are holding ‘Not My King’ signs and additional officers have been watching the group closely.

Some members of the public, who have stood for hours to get a glimpse of the King, have been upset by signs that are referencing Prince Andrew.

"At times they were chanting as if they were at a football match,” said one witness.

The protest was organised by anti monarchy group Republic, which advertised it nationally.

A spokesman for the group told national press: "Instead of a pointless coronation, we need a serious public debate. We believe the British public should be asked, do you want Charles or a choice?”

King Charles is now inside the Church, attending a reception of MK VIPs, faith leaders and charity representatives. He will also meet bosses of Starship Technologies, to learn all out the city’s famous robots.

