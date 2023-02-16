King Charles praises 'special' Milton Keynes on royal visit confirming city status

King Charles III hailed Milton Keynes as a 'special' place during an official royal visit to mark its newfound city status.

Today (16 February), His Royal Highness visited Milton Keynes to mark its place as one of the UK's cities.

After much campaigning MK finally achieved city status at the fourth time of asking last year during the late Queen Elizabeth II's Jubilee celebrations.

King Charles arrives in Milton Keynes

In a speech held at the Church of Christ Cornerstone in Milton Keynes The King addressed handpicked members of the Milton Keynes community.

He said: “That 25 per cent of this urban area is covered in parkland and woodland. That there are over 22 million trees and shrubs across these urban spaces.

“That it is home to innovation through the Open University, all distinguish this new city as something special in its own right.”

The 74-year-old monarch was talking to representatives from the city's leading charities, as well as council officials and school children.

Outside the church halls hundreds of members of the public had turned up to catch a glimpse of the king.

A majority of those in attendance were delighted to see the world famous monarch in person, but some protestors also turned up.

Over a dozen members of the Republic group turned up to chant “not our king”.

At first their chants were clearly audible, but eventually they were drowned out by a duelling "God Save the King" chant.

After arriving late due to what the King described as “transport issues”, he took the time to shake dozens of hands.

The new UK monarch even dared to venture quite close to the anti-royalty group, which had a prime position up against a barrier just outside the church.

Among the dignitaries placed in the church were three Ukrainian families. Some members of the group had decided to wear a Vyshhyvanka dress, a traditional outfit from the eastern European country.