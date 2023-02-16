As the city welcomes the King today (16/2) older people are remembering when he previously came to Milton Keynes and a famous baked bean tin from almost 57 years ago.

It was on April 4 1966 when the then young Prince Charles accompanied his mother the Queen on a visit to the Aston Martin factory in Newport Pagnell.

Crowds stood around the forecourt of the Tickford Street factory to watch, cheer and wave flags. Then suddenly, a five-year-old boy called Matthew Turvey reached into his mum’s shopping basket, took out a tin of baked beans and held them out to the young Prince.

King Charles III and a tin of baked bins are part of MK folklore from his time as a young Prince

"Would you like these for your lunch?” he asked.

According to local lore, Prince Charles smiled charmingly and accepted the offer. The story went on to make headlines in all the national newspapers and totally overshadowed the presentation of a gleaming 1966 Aston Martin DB5 model car that had taken employees months to build for six-year-old Prince Andrew.

The Aston Martin tour sparked a love of the famous vehicles for the Prince, who returned to the Newport Pagnell factory in 1988 to be presented with a 4/7th scale Aston Martin Junior, one of only 25 built.

On his 21st birthday his mother bought him a dream present – an Aston Martin DB6. King Charles still drives this today and it’s said to be his pride and joy.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort take part in an address in Westminster Hall. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

In 2021, just before the Cop26 United National Climate Change Conference, he revealed his efforts to make the fuel-guzzling car more environmentally friendly – by running it on cheese and wine.

The engine has been converted to run on a fuel blend made up of 85% bioethanol, made up of surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese process, together with 15% unleaded petrol. The blend is known as E85.

Meanwhile, the King may recognise other parts of MK when he visits the Church of Christ the Cornerstone today to mark our recently-acquired city status.

In May 1982 he was a few hundred yards away, performing the opening ceremony the newly-built Central Milton Keynes Railway Station.

Years later, in July 2008, he returned to visit Bletchley Park, this time accompanied by his wife – now Queen Consort – Camilla. He was fascinated by the code-breaking history and gave a speech on the importance of maintaining the heritage site.

Queen Consort Camilla was due to accompany the King on Thursday’s visit to MK but she tested positive for Covid on Monday.

However the first two of three planned engagements in MK are still going ahead.

A line-up of city dignitaries, charity leaders and volunteers will meet the King and the song Amazing Grace will be performed in his honour by city soloist Emily Haig.