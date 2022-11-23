King's representative officially opens new extension to Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes

The Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire has officially opened the newly extended Willen Hospice

Countess Howe, who is the King’s representative in Buckinghamshire, was received by Willen Hospice Chairman, Paul Davis, and joined by Alexander Boswell, the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire; the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Councillor Amanda Marlow, Iain Stewart MP and other honoured guests involved in the project to celebrate this significant milestone in the Hospice’s 40-year history.

Countess Howe toured the Hospice and met with staff, volunteers, funders and building contractors. At the ribbon cutting, she said: “It is a great honour to be able to recognise this milestone and thank all those who have contributed to this project coming to fruition. The final outcome is not about bricks and mortar, it’s about the many people who will benefit from it.”

The newly extended Willen Hospice in MK

She added: “Willen Hospice provides exceptional end of life care helping families cope and enabling patients to live in the present, and die with dignity. This new facility will help look after patients with a wider range of illnesses and help provide a richer and more meaningful life and this would not be possible without the commitment and dedication of all the staff, volunteers and supporters.”

The £4m project, entitled Building a Legacy, will transform the specialist palliative care Willen Hospice provides for the diverse and growing population of Milton Keynes.

The newly refurbished 15-bed In-Patient Unit, offers tranquil bedrooms and lounges with lake views where families can spend valuable time together. New state-of-the-art facilities and equipment includes a new hoist and tracking system and jacuzzi bath.

The event also unveiled the impressive new Bradbury Wellbeing Centre – an innovative space where the Hospice team can take care of people’s physical, emotional, spiritual, psychological and social needs.

From left-Willen Hospice Chairman Paul Davis_Mayor of Milton Keynes, Counsellor Amanda Marlowe_Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire Countess Howe_Willen Hospice CEO Peta Wilkinson

Holistic care is an important part of the Willen Hospice care package, supporting patients to live a fulfilling and enriched life for as long as possible. This coincides with the launch of the charity’s innovative Living Well programme which offers personalised outpatient support through education and activity groups.

Guests had the opportunity to explore the impressive new kitchen and café with stunning views over Willen Lake. A beautiful art installation was also unveiled at the event, the vision of local artist Lufeianna who was commissioned to recognise all those who have given to this important project as well as those who have played a significant part in the charity’s forty-year history.

Willen Hospice’s Chief Executive, Peta Wilkinson, said: “There is one person, in particular, who made this project possible. A humble woman who wanted to make a difference; Shirley Anne Hawes. Shirley’s gift of a legacy to Willen Hospice made this wonderful capital project a reality. Her generosity will make a difference to hundreds of local people every year. What a fantastic philanthropic legacy to leave your local community.”

