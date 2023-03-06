Kingston McDonald’s in Milton Keynes set for major refurb creating 50 new jobs

McDonald’s in Kingston is undergoing a redesign which promises to deliver a better customer experience and create 50 new jobs.

Owned and operated by local franchisee, Ken Tomkins, the Kingston restaurant is one of the first McDonald’s in the region to undergo the ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant redesign.

The revamp will combine a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.

Kingston McDonald's is to get a major refurb

The changes will offer a separate ‘McDelivery only’ area, which allows delivery drivers to access a dedicated courier entrance and service area. This will reduce congestion in the dining area and give walk-in takeaway and dining customers more space. The dedicated courier entrance will also mean there is less noise in the restaurant, creating a more relaxing ambience, particularly during peak busy times.

A redesign of staff rooms will also create a more relaxing and comfortable space for for workers to take a well-deserved break.

Ken Tomkins who owns and operates seven McDonald’s restaurants in Milton Keynes, said: “McDonald’s is always looking into ways to improve the customer experience and by investing in these changes in my restaurant, we’ll be doing just that. I’m proud to say that as well as improving the customer experience, the investment will create 50 new jobs for local people. I can’t wait to welcome my customers back into the restaurant to experience the changes first hand.”