Knitted VE Day postbox topper takes pride of place in Milton Keynes town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A group of women in Newport Pagnell have found the perfect way to commemorate VE Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The members of the town’s Inner Wheel group regularly produce knitted toppers for postboxes and decided to make a special effort fo the Victory in Europe anniversary.

The result is now proudly on display, complete with poppies and tiny solider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newport Pagnell Inner Wheel group, formed more than 100 years ago, holds regular fundraising and social events and is always looking for new members.

The toppers are produced by their craft group and other topper themes have included Christmas, summertime, Easter and the Olympics.

VE day is on Thursday May 8.