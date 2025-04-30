Knitted VE Day postbox topper takes pride of place in Milton Keynes town
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The members of the town’s Inner Wheel group regularly produce knitted toppers for postboxes and decided to make a special effort fo the Victory in Europe anniversary.
The result is now proudly on display, complete with poppies and tiny solider.
Newport Pagnell Inner Wheel group, formed more than 100 years ago, holds regular fundraising and social events and is always looking for new members.
The toppers are produced by their craft group and other topper themes have included Christmas, summertime, Easter and the Olympics.
VE day is on Thursday May 8.