Knitted VE Day postbox topper takes pride of place in Milton Keynes town

By Sally Murrer
Published 30th Apr 2025, 09:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A group of women in Newport Pagnell have found the perfect way to commemorate VE Day.

The members of the town’s Inner Wheel group regularly produce knitted toppers for postboxes and decided to make a special effort fo the Victory in Europe anniversary.

The result is now proudly on display, complete with poppies and tiny solider.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newport Pagnell Inner Wheel group, formed more than 100 years ago, holds regular fundraising and social events and is always looking for new members.

The toppers are produced by their craft group and other topper themes have included Christmas, summertime, Easter and the Olympics.

VE day is on Thursday May 8.

Related topics:Milton KeynesEurope
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice