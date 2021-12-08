Knitters and crocheters needed to help Milton Keynes care home with amazing advent calendar

A care home for elderly people has put out an urgent SOS for knitters and crocheters in MK.

Milton Court Care Home at Kents Hill is running an online advent calendar throughout this month, giving away hand-made Christmas tree decoration behind each window. You can view the calendar here.

For weeks residents and staff have been busy knitting and crafting the decorations and now have hundreds ready to give away. But they have run into a problem - the online freebie has proved so popular that the home cannot keep up with demand.

The care home has produced hundreds of tiny knitted decorations to give away

Now manager Dionne Pearson is making a plea for local people who enjoy knitting or crocheting to help out.

“We planned to create an online calendar a couple of months ago and have been knitting and crafting in preparation, but we weren’t expecting such an uptake. We have lots of people asking for the decorations, which is wonderful, but not enough to give one to each person. We don’t want to

let anyone down. I’m hoping our local community might be able to help," she said.

The decorations are small, knitted collections of wreaths, snowmen, baubles, characters and Christmas puddings. They can be anything festive and fun, and must have a hook and be the perfect size to hang on a tree.

Residents have been busy for weeks

If you’d like to help you can drop the decorations off or post them to Milton Court Care Home, Tunbridge Grove, Kents Hill, Milton Keynes MK7 6JD.