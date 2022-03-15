Knitters in Milton Keynes send the message 'make blankets not war' to Russia

'Make blankets, not war' is the message from a community of elderly ladies who enjoy knitting in MK.

They have been busy knitting 80 colourful and cosy blankets, which are this week on their way to Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

The women donated the blankets to the Winter Night Shelter project and Barka UK, an organisation that helps give Central and Eastern European migrants the opportunity for reconnection and social reintegration.

The blankets will keep the refugees warm