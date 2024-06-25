Labour candidate for Milton Keynes North and council caught in Purdah-breaking blunder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Curtis, Labour candidate for Milton Keynes North, has been accused of breaching election Purdah rules by leaking a sensitive planning decision.

The Milton Keynes City Council planning decision was posted on the Olney Noticeboard and potentially seen by its 17,000 members. The plans are politically sensitive and a key battleground between the Labour-run council and the Conservatives.

The press office manager at Milton Keynes Council then ‘liked’ the post before blaming his ‘mistake’ on a ‘dislocated thumb’.

During the period between the notice of an election and the election itself, local authorities should not publish any publicity on controversial issues or report views or proposals in such a way that identifies them with any individual members or groups of members.

The faux pas was picked up and highlighted on the parliamentary Guido Fawkes political blog which stated:

“Over in Milton Keynes North Labour candidate Chris Curtis somehow got hold of a partial housing development planning decision by the Labour-run council and posted the leaked plans on the 17,000-strong Olney Noticeboard. The plans are politically sensitive and a key battleground between Labour and Tories in the area…

“Curtis was called out for posting politically sensitive council material during Purdah. He subsequently posted the link to the plans once they were finally made public. Making it even worse seeing as government and local authority resources shouldn’t be used for party political campaigning at any time in the run up to an election…

“Milton Keynes Council communications manager Kamran Hussain ‘liked’ Curtis’ post of the leaked plans. Purdah rules clearly state:

When he was called out by a member of the public he explained: “I dislocated my thumb a few days ago and one of my hands is in a brace. I mistakenly liked the comment from my personal account which I immediately unliked when I realised, well before your comment.”