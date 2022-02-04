Labour leader Keir Starmer meets residents on visit to Milton Keynes

Labour leader Keir Starmer met residents in Bletchley yesterday (3/2) to hear about their experiences of how the cost-of-living crisis is affecting their lives.

Mr Starmer dropped in to the Frank Moran Centre to find out the work staff have been doing to help support residents.

A spokesperson for Labour councillors in the area, said: "Delighted to help welcome the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to West Bletchley earlier.

"He met with local residents and listened to their very real concerns over the cost of living crisis and the totally inadequate government response to the energy price hike announced earlier today.

"He was very impressed with residents and the Frank Moran Centre and the service the Labour led parish council are providing in partnership with MK council."

Mr Starmer's visit came on the back of news of rising energy bills which are set to soar from the beginning of April, adding £693 to the annual energy costs for a typical household.

To help mitigate the costs Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a new package including a £200 discount for households on their bills which will be paid back in £40 instalments over the next five years. Read details here

Plans also include a £150 council tax rebate in April for up to 92,000 residents in Milton Keynes to help with the cost of energy bills. This will will not need to be repaid.

Councillor Rob Middleton, Labour Progressive Alliance Cabinet Member for Resources, said: “The Conservative Government today announced a council tax rebate that is nothing short of an insult to the residents of MK.

"At a time when residents are seeing their energy bills skyrocket by 75%, are paying hundreds more every year on their weekly shop, and many are facing paying an extra £500 in National Insurance contributions, this council tax rebate is a paltry sticking plaster.