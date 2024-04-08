Labour pledges to establish new taskforce to tackle crime and keep Milton Keynes safe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MK Labour Group is pledging to form a new taskforce in a bid to tackle theft, anti-social behaviour and retail crime in Milton Keynes.

The pledge forms part of MK labour’s election manifesto for a ‘better future for Milton Keynes’, which was unveiled to establish a new Safety, Theft, Anti-social behaviour, and Retail Crime Taskforce (START).

The rate of shoplifting in England and Wales hit its highest level for more than two decades at the end of last year, with 402,482 shoplifting offences recorded by police between September 2022 and September 2023. The number of incidents was up 32% from the previous 12 months nationally.

Leader of Milton Keynes City Council, Councillor Pete Marland said: "If we are successful in the local elections we will establish a taskforce to tackle anti-social behaviour and retail crimes, helping us to take back our streets and protect our city."

In Milton Keynes, the number of reported incidents of violent crime are up 42%, and up 19% for possession of weapons.

Labour has said it will look to bring together police and other local agencies with stakeholders, such as retailers, to seek ways to tackle these issues in a bid to crackdown on these issues within the

city.

Plans for the START force include bringing retailers together, helping them to communicate and share information about suspicious activity and police patrols, in the right place at the right time, to act as a deterrent.

Its key policies to tackle crime in the city also include:

> Putting more community police on MK’s streets.

> Focusing on tackling and preventing knife crime.

> Continuing to tackle violence against women and girls.

> Taking a no-nonsense approach to aggressive street begging.

> Use all council powers to move on unauthorised encampments as quickly as possible.

> Continuing to drive down fly-tipping and littering.

> Carrying on working partners to clamp down on car cruising events across the city.

