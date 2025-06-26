A Lancaster aircraft is set to fly over Milton Keynes next month as part of events to honour a man who designed what has been described as one of the city’s most historic buildings.

The flypast is scheduled to take place on Friday July 18 at 10.47am over St Mary Magdalene Church in Willen Village, to mark the birthday of Robert Hooke, who designed the church.

Subject to weather and serviceability of the aircraft the flypast is due to take place as part of Wings Over Willen, a community celebration centred around the Grade I listed church.

The aircraft scheduled to complete the flypast is an Avro Lancaster BI PA474, which is operated by the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

It is one of only two Lancasters in flying condition in the world, with the other being owned and flown by the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum.

Hooke, who was born on July 18 1635, died at the age of 67, and is described as a physicist, astronomer, geologist, meteorologist and architect.

He is also credited as one of the first scientists to investigate living things in microscopic scale, using a compound microscope which he designed himself.

The Wings Over Willen event, running from 10am until 11.30am at St Mary Magdalene Church, will feature refreshments and a countdown to the flypast.

Organisers said: "Hooke’s work on air resistance, elasticity, and mechanical flight prototypes was centuries ahead of its time.

"He dreamt of machines powered by artificial muscles and studied birds and insects to design flight - ideas that still inspire aviation today.

"What better way to honour that legacy than with a symbol of aeronautical achievement flying over his very own church?"

Entry to the event is free, and free public parking is available on Milton Road.

Exit donations to the Willen Church Hooke Heritage Project, which is aiming to provide the church with toilets, water and function space are gratefully received.

Among the unique features of this church are rare 17th century box pews, a marble and carved oak font, a gilded baroque plaster ceiling and original oak pulpit.

