Land next to roundabout to be sold as plot for 60 new apartments in Milton Keynes

Land near a city centre roundabout is to be sold off by MK Council for a housing development.

The site at Glebe Roundabout on Overgate at Central Milton Keynes, on the doorstep of Campbell Park. and is managed by The Parks Trust.

Currently unused, it has planning permission for 60 new one and two-bedroom apartments.

The new homes will be built at Glebe Roundabout in Milton Keynes

30% will be "affordable based on local salaries" says the council.

They say the new residents will benefit from living in a prime location in Central Milton Keynes with shops, restaurants and leisure facilities in close walking distance.

Figures released earlier this year show that MK has beaten housebuilding targets set by central government for the fourth year running.

MK Council has been instrumental in this success by adopting a Local Plan that sets out the vision and ground rules for developers, and making the local housebuilding process smoother.