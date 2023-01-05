Landmark sculpture from outside Milton Keynes bank to be sold off at auction

A giant sculpture that stood outside an MK bank for years is to be sold off to the highest bidder at auction.

The 2m high fibreglass eagle as built in1965 for Barclays branch in Bletchley, near the railway station.

Made by artist William Mitchell, it was a modernist take on the famous Barclays logo. The bank closed down and for years the sculpture has been hanging in a North London garden.

It is now being sold by Sworders auctioneers in Stansted and has a guide price of between £1,500 and £2,000. The auction will take place on January 17.

William Mitchell is best known as the designer of the ‘Innocent Victims’ statue of Diana, Princess of Wales and Dodi Fayad that stood in Harrods between 2005 and 2018.

