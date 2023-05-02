Large 124-bedroom hotel with restaurant and gym goes on the market in Milton Keynes

The 124-bedroom Novotel hotel at Central Milton Keynes is up for grabs at an undisclosed price.

Colliers commercial real estate estate have been instructed to sell the hotel, which is on Saxon Street near Heelands.

It comes complete with conferencing and leisure facilities, including a gym, bar and 75 cover restaurant.

Novotel hotel in Milton Keynes

The asking price has not been disclosed but is available upon application, say Colliers.

They say the hotel is being offered with vacant possession, free of management or franchise agreement, but he brand owner Accor would “welcome discussions” to continue either management or franchise agreement.

Kit Abram, associate director of Collier’s hotel team, said: “The Novotel Milton Keynes offers a great opportunity to acquire an asset free and clear of management in a strong south east market.

"We expect to receive a strong level of interest from UK domestic operators, cross-border, and international capital, as well as institutional investors seeking value add opportunities.”

The restaurant area of the Novotel at CMK