Large bird of prey that's taken up residence on busy roundabout causes a buzz in Milton Keynes

A bird of prey as big as an owl has taken up residence on a busy MK roundabout.

Drivers all over the city have reported seeing the beautiful bird on Shenley Roundabout, where the H6 Childs Way, meets the V3 Fulmer street.

It’s been spotted perching near the sign or strutting about looking for worms on the grass.

Passer-by Colin Patrick managed to snap this photo of the bird of prey on the MK roundabout

Nobody has seen a tag on the bird’s leg, so it’s assumed it is a wild specimen rather than one that has escaped from a falconer.

But the exact identify of the ‘roundabout bird’ has caused a debate on the Milton Keynes Noticeboard Facebook page, with some people insisting it’s a falcon and others saying it’s a buzzard.

Several drivers has reported the bird to police, worried that its wings have been clipped and it’s stranded on the roundabout unable to find food.

However, others have reported seeing it flying off and then happily returning to its unusual home.

Some people have called the RSPCA to be told they have no power to close the road and catch the bird.

But the consensus is that the bird is neither lost nor starving – he just seems to love living on a city roundabout!

One driver posted: “This bird has been been around for about three weeks and I’ve also seen it perched on the street lights opposite the turn into SBE on Fulmer street. I don’t think its injured as it flies well. Beautiful bird”

Another said: “The bird is fine, he's strutting around helping himself to worms etc... I think it's a juvenile, but seems happy enough.”

One reader suggested: “Could it be that it’s just a good place to sit and wait for roadkill?”

Common buzzards are usually found in are found in most habitats particularly woodland, moorland, scrub, pasture, arable and marshes.

Peregrine falcons are the planet's fastest bird and are usually found in wide-open spaces, particularly near coasts.

But they are also known to nest in cities and indeed a pair have been nesting high in the eaves of MK Stadium for many years. In 2015, cameras managed to catch their first fledgling flying the nest.