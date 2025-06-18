Large chunk of land sold off to build food store on Milton Keynes estate

A 1.4 acre patch of land has been sold to the Co-op to build a new food store on a city estate.

Catesby Estates this week completed the sale of of the site, which came with outline planning permission for a shop.

It forms part of Glebe Meadows at Wavendon, a 156 acre, mixedu-se community comprising 1,140 occupied homes, a primary school, secondary school and public open space, all of which was originally brought forward or promoted by L&Q Estates and sold in parcels to developers.

Central Co-op now plans to build a 350sq m food retail store with 400sq m of additional non-food retail space. This will be the last piece of community infrastructure to be delivered at Glebe Meadows.

Myron Osborne, Chief Executive of Catesby Estates, said: “This parcel of land in Milton Keynes was obtained as part of our parent company Urban&Civic’s acquisition of L&Q Estates last year, which saw us significantly increase our land promotion portfolio.”

“With L&Q Estates bringing forward or promoting all other elements of the Glebe Meadows neighbourhood, we are pleased to have sold the final parcel of land to be delivered here to Central Co-op and look forward to seeing the land transformed into new retail space for the existing community.”

Paul Shepherd, Senior Acquisition Manager at Central Co-op said: We’re delighted to be bringing a new community-focused local centre to Wavendon. Central Co-op is committed to serving growing neighbourhoods with convenient, ethical retail and this development marks an important step in our plans to support local communities with accessible, high-quality services."