Large five bedroom HMO goes on the market at £325,000 in Milton Keynes

The property is in South 10th Street at CMK

A five bedroom House of Multiple Occupancy (HMO) is up for grabs for £325,000 in Central Milton Keynes.

The terraced South10th Street property has an office HMO licence and could generate an income of between £2,000 and £2,500 a month for an investment buyer.

Each bedroom is a double and there are also two en suite bathrooms, a separate shower room, a communal kitchen and a rear garden.

The property is marketed by Cauldwell Property Services.

An HMO is a property rented out by at least three people who are not from one ‘household’ (for example a family) but share facilities like the bathroom and kitchen.

It is defined as a large HMO if it is rented to 5 or more people who form more than one household and some or all tenants share toilet, bathroom or kitchen facilities.

Bedroom one measures 12'6 x 9'8. It has a double glazed window to the rear, a door to the inner hallway and a door to a shower room.

The shower room

Bedroom two measures 12'6 x 9'8 and also has an en suite shower room. The other bedrooms measure 14'6 X 10'3, 14'6 X 8'3 and 14'6 x 9'7.

Another of the bathrooms

There is a spacious inner hallway

The back garden is paved for easy maintenance

Another view of the hallway