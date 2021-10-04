Large five bedroom HMO goes on the market at £325,000 in Milton Keynes
The buyer could make up to £2,500 a month in rental income, say estate agents
A five bedroom House of Multiple Occupancy (HMO) is up for grabs for £325,000 in Central Milton Keynes.
The terraced South10th Street property has an office HMO licence and could generate an income of between £2,000 and £2,500 a month for an investment buyer.
Each bedroom is a double and there are also two en suite bathrooms, a separate shower room, a communal kitchen and a rear garden.
The property is marketed by Cauldwell Property Services.
An HMO is a property rented out by at least three people who are not from one ‘household’ (for example a family) but share facilities like the bathroom and kitchen.
It is defined as a large HMO if it is rented to 5 or more people who form more than one household and some or all tenants share toilet, bathroom or kitchen facilities.