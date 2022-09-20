Large food and craft market coming to Milton Keynes town this weekend

The event will feature more than 40 stalls from local artisan makers and crafters alongside delicious bakery and food offerings..

Organised by Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council, it will take place in Queensway, Bletchley between 10am and 4pm.

Chair of the town council, Cllr Ethaniel Kelly-Wilson said: "We are delighted to be bringing the market back each quarter with more and more vendors than before. It has been invigorating for Bletchley town centre, with many of the shops also benefitting from the additional footfall.'

Bletchley Food and Craft Market

The market fills Stanier Square and this month will spill onto Queensway, bringing wares from all over Milton Keynes and beyond.

Rebecca, from The Coffee Boutique, has been a trader since the first event back in March. She said: 'I am excited to be back in Bletchley again. The town council have done a wonderful job of creating a busy market in such a short space of time. Each event grows and now with over 40 stalls, it has been a joy to be involved.”

The town council is committed to bringing more public events to the area and have been growing a catalogue of local activities for the community to enjoy. It is part of a larger initiative to promote and support Bletchley town centre,

A special Christmas Bletchley Food and Craft Market will take place on December 3as part of a ‘Christmas on Queensway’ event.