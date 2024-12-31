Large leopard-like cat that can attack strangers goes missing in Milton Keynes

Margo is crossed with an Asian leopard

A cat that has been crossed with a wild leopard has gone missing from her home in MK – and her owners are beside themselves with worry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Margo is a three-year-old Bengal cat, a hybrid breed created from crossing of a wild Asian leopard with domestic cats.

Though she is sweet and loving with her owners, Dan and Clare Wells, she can bite and even attack strangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Her middle name is Villianelle, after the assassin character in TV’s Killing Eve, because people are scared of her feisty nature,” said Dan.

The much-loved cat went missing from the couple’s home in Crownhill on Monday December 23 and has not been seen since.

"This is out of character for her. Margo always comes when called for her feeding times and has never been outside at night,” said Dan

"We have notified, vets the, microchip database and lost and found animial sites. We’ve had groups of family out for hours searching the area and we’ve flooded Facebook and social media asking people to check their sheds and garage. But there has been no trace,” said Dan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has mental health issues and relies upon the cat to comfort him.

“I just want her home. I’m worried sick,” he said.

He is now urging everyone to keep their eyes open for Margo, who has distinctive leopard-like markings and also a split on her right ear.

But he has warned people to be careful picking her up if they see her as she can bite.