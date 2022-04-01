Large 'Loch Ness monster-type' creature spotted in canal in Milton Keynes

The canal-loving creature, which could be MK’s very own ‘Lock’ Ness monster, was spotted earlier this week by the crew of the all-electric community boat Electra.

The sighting was just north of the Campbell Wharf, they say.

Veteran crew member, Aiden Berleaveit, said it was the most shocking thing he’d seen in many a long year.

Pictures taken early on Friday morning 1st April

He described it as being, “Rather like an eel, but grey, stick-like and almost as long as our 64’ boat.”

Fish experts are frequently sceptical about such sightings but, as some eels like to sunbathe in warm weather, a long section of flattened meadow grass

alongside the towpath has got them scratching their heads.

Although they wanted to remain anonymous, for fear of being teased on the actual date of sighting, they conceded that it could possibly be a large adult male of the rare Looflirpa species, known to frequent freshwater rivers and canals.

Fish and eels normally dive to the bottom to avoid the noise of canal boats engines. However, they are not scared by the silent running of the community boat’s electric motor, hence the apparent appearance of a head and body above the water.

Passengers on Electra are asked to keep a sharp lookout for the creature, so that it can be confirmed as a true sighting. If possible, they should take a photograph.