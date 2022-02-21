Large new 'charity hub' to be built on Milton Keynes industrial estate

Milton Keynes Council has approved future plans for a new Charities Hub at Granby.

The scheme is in partnership with Milton Keynes Community Foundation for a 20-year lease.

It builds on work with MK Food Bank and the Xtra service, as well as the Baby Basics charity, and is responding to a perceived shortage in food supply in the borough at the start of the pandemic.

MK Foodbank

The new premises , which will be up to 15,000 sq ft in size, is needed because at the start of the pandemic, Xtra started operating from Saxon Court, and later Kiln Farm but that lease ends in April 2026.

Other charities such as St Marks Meals, and MK Storehouse could also benefit from the new build.

The MK Council report states: “The solution at Kiln Farm has always been intended to be a short-term option whilst we found a more suitable and longer-term premises.

“The partnership arrangement with MK Food Bank will allow the charity to continue operating at an expanded level, as a result of the impacts of the pandemic.”

It adds: “This would give the council security to deliver and develop the partnership over a long period with the potential to work with other charities to support the most vulnerable residents in Milton Keynes.”