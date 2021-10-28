Large new Co-op supermarket with bakery and coffee machine opens on Milton Keynes estate

The Co-op is set to open its newest food store tomorrow (Friday) in Kingsmead South, following a £630,000 investment creating 14 local jobs.

Located on King Street, the 2,400 sq ft convenience store runs on 100% renewable electricity and will open between 6am-11pm daily.

The store includes a bakery, an ATM, and an Everground coffee machine to provide the Co-op’s own brand Fairtrade hot chocolate, coffee and tea.

The new Co-op store is opening tomorrow (Friday) in MK

Alongside this is a focus on fresh, healthy products, meal ideas, food-to-go, award winning wines, ready meals and pizzas, free-from, vegan and plant-based products as well as everyday essentials.

The store includes self-scanning tills and if customers can’t make the shop, then the shop can come to the customer with grocery delivery and click & collect online.

Students in Kingsmead South who are TOTUM cardholders – the new name for NUS extra – will receive a 10% discount at the Co-op

Sandra Pillay, Co-op store manager, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to open Co-op’s newest food store here in Kingsmead South, and we are really looking forward to serving the local community and welcoming them into their Co-op. We have worked to develop the range, choice, products and services to create a really compelling offer, conveniently.”

Abdul Wahid, Co-op area manager, added: “Co-op is committed to connecting communities and making a difference locally, and our aim is to operate at the heart of local life. We also want customers to know that they can become a member of the Co-op. In addition to unlocking additional value and personalised offers for themselves.