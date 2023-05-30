Large new coffee shop launches at Willen Lake, with profits going to homeless people

A new social enterprise company is taking over the Willen Lake Car and Kitchen and promising that all profits from its coffee sales will go to help homeless people.

Hospitality brand Restaurant Associates has won the operating tender for the venue, which is situated at the Watersports Centre on the shore of the lake.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To be called Change Please, it is set over two floors and offers sweeping views of the landscape, wildlife and action on the water.

Profits go to help homeless people

It offers hot drinks, a selection of freshly-made cakes and bakes and lunch options from the grab and go fridge.

Change Please is a social enterprise that ensures each cup of coffee is more than just a great cup of coffee. Award-winning on taste, and carbon-neutral, every purchase also contributes to changing someone’s life for the better.

Advertisement

Advertisement

100% of profits go into giving people experiencing homelessness a living wage job, housing, training, and opportunities for their future development.

Suitable for friends and families alike, the venue also welcomes well-behaved dogs.

Kerry Ford, Regional Managing Director of Restaurant Associates, says of the partnership: “We are thrilled to be moving forward with Change Please and this fantastic venue in Milton Keynes. It’s a wonderful spot by the lake, suitable for families and great for summer, but also a place people can enjoy all year round.

“Change Please represents a huge part of Restaurant Associates’ ethos and commitment to building a brighter future.”

Advertisement

Advertisement