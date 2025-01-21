Large new Lidl store to open up in Milton Keynes next week

The new Lidl at Oldbrook will open on January 30

A new ‘bigger and better’ Lidl store is to open next week on a city estate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The store will open on Thursday January 30, replacing the smaller Lidl supermarket that served the community for almost three decades on Oldbrook.

It will be “bigger and better” with expanded bakery and chiller sections plus customer toilets with baby changing facilities, say Lidl bosses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The multi-million-pound investment is also delivering 10 new jobs as well as welcoming back existing colleagues to work there - with all receiving one of the highest pay rates in the industry.

Spanning a 1,334m² sales area, the new store is on the opposite side of the local centre to the original. Some of the centre’s smaller stores had to be demolished to make way for it and, at the time, some residents accused the discount supermarket giants of “literally crushing the competition”.

Boasting more than 120 parking spaces, it will open between 8am and 10pm from Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

To celebrate the launch, shoppers can enjoy Lidl Plus offers and complimentary food sampling throughout the opening weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Bleloch, Regional Head of Property at Lidl GB, said: “We’re thrilled to announce the opening of our new and improved Oldbrook store here in Milton Keynes. This location has been a cornerstone of the community for nearly 30 years, so we’re delighted to remain on the same site, now with a bigger and better store to serve local residents.

"We’d like to thank everyone for their patience during the construction process and can’t wait to welcome customers back. We’re confident they’ll love the upgrades as much as we do.”