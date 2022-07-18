Large new pop up vintage clothes shop opens up in Central Milton Keynes shopping centre

Throw Back vintage sells clothes from the 1940s to 1990s and everything is hand-picked and internationally sources.

It has featured in the Daily Telegraph as one of the top 50 vintage boutiques in the UK.

Owner Faye Kingston launched the business online and this is her first store. She said: “As a brand, we are committed to looking fresh and on trend through vintage, reworked and recycled clothing to help reduce the impact on the environment..

Faye outside her new vintage shop in CMK

“We are so excited to be open in Midsummer Place and to take our company to a new level while encouraging thousands of people to consider shopping unique and stylish vintage pieces.”

Throw Back won the Midsummer Place ‘Hatch’ competition, which was launched earlier this year to find new entrepreneurial and local independent businesses, The winners receive rent free space in the shopping centre for six weeks.

The two other winners are Vibrant Fit and Amber Ray Aesthetics.

Vibrant Fit is due to open next week and offers a data-based fitness studio that targets areas of the body through a ‘body MOT – a unique system of testing and analysis. They help people lose weight, get toned and regain energy.

The Throw Back store

Amber Ray Aesthetics, which will open later this year, is a skincare clinic offering anti-wrinkle, dermal fillers, skin treatments, skin boosters, vitamin injections and fat dissolving injections.

Meanwhile Throw Back is enjoying a busy first week. Situated next to the LEGO shop, it stocks everything from vintage flying jackets to sweatshirts and tee shirts and includes brands such as Adidas, Nike, Kaha, Maharishi, Versace and Burberry. Catering for both men and women, itt has vintage workwear, including Carhartt overalls and boilersuits, and even the infamous Shell jackets that were so popular in the 1980s.

Faye said: “We are committed to the idea that looking fresh and on trend shouldn't need to harm our environment. But with more and more fast, 'throw-away' fashion pieces ending up on the market, buying vintage is the best way to make the most of our clothes. This avoids perfectly on-trend items unnecessarily clogging up land fills and further damaging our planet, as well as simply looking great.

“If you want those fresh vibes but don't want to support 'fast-fashions' disregard for mother nature, then you’re in the right place.”

The store stocks vintage fashion for men and women

Kirsty McGiff, marketing manager at Midsummer Place, said the talent in the Hatch competition was “beyond expectations and truly inspirational”.

She said: “We started the competition thinking it would be great to have at least one really strong winner but, due to the incredible talent that entered, we have three.”

“The winners of Hatch 2022 showed that they had a strong business idea, a unique concept that would appeal to our shoppers and a true sense of passion and belief in what they do.”