Large new school nears completion in Milton Keynes - and it will take pupils from nursery through to Year 11

Glebe Farm School is due to be finished in time for the first pupils to start in September, MK Council has announced.

Unusually for a state school, it will operate on an “all through” system, taking children from reception to Year 11. There will also be a 39-place nursery.

Built on the new Glebe Farm estate near Wavendon, the school will cater for 1,530 pupils.

The new Glebe Farm School is near Wavendon

Although commissioned by the council, it will be run by the Inspiring Futures through Learning Multi-Academy Trust (IFtL), which also runs Fairfields School, Chestnuts Primary, St Mary and St Giles, Two Mile Ash School, Rickley Park Primary, Heronshaw School, Olney Infant Academy, Holmwood School, Whitehouse Primary and Ashbrook School in MK.

The new school will boast a range of on-site sports facilities, including indoor courts and outdoor pitches, all of which can be used by local residents.

It will be the greenest school in the borough, with air source heat pumps and hundreds of solar panels.

Around 850 trees have been planted on the grounds, donated by the Woodland Trust.

Dedicated walking and cycling routes will also ensure children and their families can access the school safely whilst reducing the need for cars.

Over the past eight years, the Council has opened six new schools and expanded 24 others, creating thousands of new local school places. In each case, planners, architects and builders have aimed to make a positive impact on the environment by using clever designs and new, greener technologies.

Cllr Zoe Nolan, Cabinet member for Children and Families said: “Our new school at Glebe Farm is a brilliant example of how buildings can contribute positively to the community and to the environment. This significant new school won’t rely on fossil fuels and is packed full of technology to make the best use of natural resources, and to keep fuel bills low for the school. By taking on the challenge of building sustainable new schools we’re helping the school financially in the longer term.”