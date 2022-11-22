Large new shop and community café gets go ahead on Milton Keynes estate

A new local centre consisting of a large convenience store and a café is to be built on Fairfields estate.

Planning permission has been granted by Milton Keynes City Council and construction work will start early in the new year.

The new facilities will be built on Apollo Avenue and will include additional car parking for users.

Cllr Jenny Wilson-Marklew and Cllr Pete Marland on the site of the new Fairfields local centre

The centre is being provided by housing developer BDW Homes, which encompasses Barratt and David Wilson Homes who have permission for 1,431 units on the site.

Once the Fairfields development is complete, the local centre could serve up to 3,577 local residents.

Jenny Wilson-Marklew, Labour Councillor for Stony Stratford Ward, said: “I’m thrilled that Fairfields is set to have its very own local centre as I have long been campaigning for it to happen. Hundreds of families already live in the estate and it is set to expand even more, so it’s vital that residents have somewhere convenient and local that they can walk or cycle to. I look forward to seeing the scheme progress!”

In addition to building the local centre, the planning permission means that Barratt can built an extra forty properties on the site – and 70% of these will be classed as affordable.

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We’re delighted to be delivering a new local centre at Fairfields. This will be a great benefit to new and existing residents, and we are looking forward to seeing it in use once built.”