Large number of new Covid cases confirmed in Milton Keynes today

Another 164 people in Milton Keynes have tested positive for Covid over the past 24 hours.

The borough's case rate has now risen to 458 cases per 100,000 people but this is still below the national average of 472.3.

Nationally there were 44.104 new cases today and 76 Covid-linked deaths. None of the deaths was in Milton Keynes, where there are currently 13 Covid patients in our hospital.