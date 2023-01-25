Large-scale police operation launched as firearm found in village just outside Milton Keynes

Business premises in a village just outside Milton Keynes became the scene of a major police operation after a firearm was found.

A large number of police officers attended the commercial property, which deals in motors, in Whaddon and several forensic tents were put up around the site.

Witnesses report also seeing a dog unit, a firearms officer, an operational support unit and an Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit at the property during the three day incident, which ended on Saturday evening.

Police were at the scene for three days

The operation was nothing to do with the owners of the Stratford Road business and it is believed they had tipped off police and helped throughout.

A spokesperson from Thames Valley Police said: “Thames Valley Police received a report of a theft of tools from a motor vehicle in Milton Grove, Bletchley on Wednesday (18/1).“As part of the investigation into this report, officers attended an address in Stratford Road in Whaddon the same day, where a firearm was found.“An extensive search of the property and surrounding grounds in Stratford Road, Whaddon has been carried out.“Six people were arrested at the scene and a further four arrests were made at an address in London. All 10 people have been released on bail.”Meanwhile, the stolen tools have been recovered, said the spokesman.

