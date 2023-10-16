Large second-hand phone and tech store reopens with new look in Central Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The CeX tech exchange store is back at the centre:mk with a brand new look.

The Crown Walk store reopened yesterday (Sunday) following an extensive refit from top to bottom.

Customers can buy and sell unwanted mobile phones, tech, games, consoles, laptops, tablets, computers, electronics or gadgets and receive instant cash, said a spokesperson.

“CeX Milton Keynes has helped save a whopping 300 million phones, games and gadgets from going to landfill, promoting sustainability and helping reduce Milton Keynes’ carbon footprint,” they added.

“With over 420,000 reviews on Trustpilot, our customers can trust us to give them the best deals on their tech with unmatched customer service and over 30 years of experience in 390+ stores.

"CeX Milton Keynes has been upgraded from top to bottom, featuring better displays for an expanded range of phones, games, and tech. It has never been easier for customers to buy and sell, receiving instant cash for unwanted tech, games and gadgets.”

All products are rigorously tested and are sold with a two-year warranty, said the spokesperson.

Milton Keynes CeX also offers fast and affordable repairs on many different phones, tablets and game consoles. The company is the UK’s biggest tech exchange and has given more than 300 million products a second life, paying out over two billion pounds to customers.