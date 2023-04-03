Largest children's football league in Milton Keynes is plagued with abuse and appalling behaviour - from the adults

Officials running a football league for 6,000 children in MK have kicked back after a remarkable spate of abuse, threats and bullying.

But none of the appalling behaviour has come from the children themselves. Instead it is adults who are posing a problem.

The Milton Keynes and District Development League (MKDDL) is purely volunteer run, with the aim of the encouraging boys and girls of all ages to enjoy football in an organised and safe environment.

The children have behaved well - it's some of the adults that are causing the problem

However, last week leading committee members of the league made history by staging a protest strike over the “constant barrage of abuse” they have been suffering from certain adults.

MKDDL secretary Jaime McGuane messaged clubs to give a disturbing account of what has been going on.

She wrote: “This is supposed to be a fun thing - we are all in this to allow the children to play football... Yet this is not ok, I am mentally drained.”

Jaime, whose husband Peter is vice chair, described alarming threats to petrol bomb their house. “I now have a police flag on my address,” she said.

Other incidents included threats to their young daughter, and bullying of their son on the pitch, claimed Jaime.

False reports were made to the County football association (CFA), stating Jaime had punched a child at the side of the pitch.

“I didn’t. And at the time I worked as an early years’ teacher – I could have lost my job,” she said.

Jaime described how she had been “slated” on social media, called an “incompetent moron”, branded a cheat and accused of rigging cup draws.

“Managers obtained private text messages and tried to rearrange our own team fixtures. This is an invasion of privacy,” she claimed.

As a result of all the problems, several volunteer officials staged their strike protest last week.

They resumed their roles today (Monday) but are not actioning or replying to emails from anyone other than club secretaries.

“We felt we needed to take this action for people to realise how much we put into the roles – we are hoping we can draw a line under the abuse, and this will finally stop,” Jaime said.

A spokesman for MKDDL confirmed: “Unfortunately, due to the constant barrage of abuse our committee members have been receiving recently, from varying persons within MKDDL registered clubs, the following roles will not be fulfilled for an indefinite period of time: Secretary, Welfare Officer, Fixtures Secretary, Vice Chair.

“Some people have unfortunately been overstepping the mark and making issues personal, which has now taken a huge toll on committee members’ personal lives.

“This week alone, committee members have had someone access private text messages, which is completely outrageous and unacceptable.”

The spokesman added: “This is a time where those who struggle to understand why we all do what we do, have a good long and hard think and look at themselves, in how they conduct themselves, in what is a CHILDREN'S football league. We all volunteer and people's personal lives should not come into it at any point.