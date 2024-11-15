Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The largest Christmas grotto in the country is opening in Milton Keynes today at the centre:mk.

The Norbert The Reindeer experience is running at Middleton Hall through until Christmas Eve.

It is part of a busy festive programme of events in the city, which includes more than 10,000 twinkling lights, a variety of tree selfie points around the centre, an independent Christmas market, and festive rides including a virtual reality sleigh ride, train ride and Victorian carousel.

The grotto is located in front of John Lewis & Partners, and gives families the opportunity to meet Santa, and Norbert The Reindeer, a bespoke puppet who communicates through his elf puppeteer.

There is also a special craft area where families can create their own eco-friendly reindeer food.

Families will receive bags and decorative tags enabling them to personalise their versions to take home.

Kevin Duffy, director of centre:mk said: “Santa’s Grotto, along with everything the centre has to offer at this time of year, is the perfect destination to bring families together to get ready for Christmas and the festive season, whilst having a magical day out.

“If you are looking to find your festive feeling, then this is the place to come.

“Alongside the largest indoor Christmas grotto in the UK, we have an exceptional range of retailers and brands, so visitors can really feel festive whilst they get their Christmas shopping, all in one place.”

Tickets for Santa’s Grotto are on sale now, priced at £16.50 for children and £5.50 for babies and adults, through the centre:mk website.