Largest eco village in the UK to be built right here in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Council is planning to build the biggest eco village in the UK on land just outside Newport Pagnell.

The council is currently undertaking a procurement exercise to appoint a developer to build the development at Tickford Fields Farm.

Just east of Newport Pagnell, the site would include 930 new homes, half of which would be "genuinely affordable" for local families on a modest incomes to rent or buy, says the council.

The site is to the east of Newport Pagnell

Many of the new homes will be built to strict carbon neutral or negative standards to help tackle the climate emergency.

The eco development also has outline planning permission for a new primary school local centre, open spaces, sports pitches, play areas and wellbeing centre.

MK Council is committed to selecting a development partner that meets its goals for affordability and sustainability. Proposals are currently under review and an appointment is expected to be made in Spring 2021.

Council leader Cllr Pete Marland said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for us to build what could be the biggest eco village in the country, while ensuring the new homes are genuinely affordable to people’s income rather than the market value.

The site is currently farm land