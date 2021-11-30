Largest eco village in the UK to be built right here in Milton Keynes
There will be 930 new carbon neutral homes
Milton Keynes Council is planning to build the biggest eco village in the UK on land just outside Newport Pagnell.
The council is currently undertaking a procurement exercise to appoint a developer to build the development at Tickford Fields Farm.
Just east of Newport Pagnell, the site would include 930 new homes, half of which would be "genuinely affordable" for local families on a modest incomes to rent or buy, says the council.
Many of the new homes will be built to strict carbon neutral or negative standards to help tackle the climate emergency.
The eco development also has outline planning permission for a new primary school local centre, open spaces, sports pitches, play areas and wellbeing centre.
MK Council is committed to selecting a development partner that meets its goals for affordability and sustainability. Proposals are currently under review and an appointment is expected to be made in Spring 2021.
Council leader Cllr Pete Marland said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for us to build what could be the biggest eco village in the country, while ensuring the new homes are genuinely affordable to people’s income rather than the market value.
“We know there’s a housing crisis across the country and it’s bold schemes like these that will help people get the homes they so desperately need and can afford. I look forward to seeing the proposals and selecting a partner to help us bring our vision for Tickford Fields Farm into reality.”