Last call for Milton Keynes walk supporting hospice care across the region

The Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity advises there is only one week left to join the NOT The Midnight Walk for 2021.

The charity is appealing to supporters all across the county to ‘do something amazing before breakfast’ and set their alarm, along with hundreds of others, for 5am on Saturday July 10 for a dawn walk to raise crucial funds to support the Hospice.

This year supporters are being asked to walk a minimum of 5 miles, wherever they want.

Two walkers from last year's event

Julie Chitty, events fundraising manager at the Charity, said: “This is your walk, your way. For the first time we are offering places for children and dogs, with T-shirts and dog bandanas included in the entry price, so everyone can be part of the event – whether walking solo, with family, friends or colleagues.”

Ewa is part of the Hospice’s [email protected] team and is taking part in this year’s NOT The Midnight Walk as she knows firsthand just how important raising money is and the huge

benefits it has to the hospice and the services they can offer. She said: “The Hospice provides such a wonderful support for palliative patients and their families and without the generous donations from the public, these services would not be available.

"[email protected] provides support to patients who choose to spend their last weeks or days at home, surrounded by family and friends and all their home comforts. Having the constant support from the hospice team at home is what many of our patients choose and they truly appreciate being able to have that choice nearing the end of their life, with our team being there to help them on their last journey.

“Without the fundraising events and donations, our hospice services may not be available and that would be enormously devastating for patients and their families.”