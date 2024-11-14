Last chance for Milton Keynes people to apply for free home improvements to reduce their energy bills

Eligible families in Milton Keynes can apply for free insultation, upgraded heating, solar panels and other energy improvement measures

Families on low incomes in MK are being urged to apply for free insulation, low carbon heating, solar panels and other energy efficiency measures before time runs out.

Local people have until November 24 to begin their application for the Home Upgrade Grant scheme to make their homes warmer, cheaper to run, and better for the environment.

The scheme is funded by the UK Government, and managed by the Greater South East Net Zero Hub and Milton Keynes City Council.

It is open to homeowners, private tenants and landlords. Eligible households must be situated in a pre-qualified postcode area (eligible postcodes can be found here) or have an household income of less than £36,000.

The home must also be heated by alternative methods to gas, including electricity, oil, liquid propane gas, and solid fuels. Further details including how to apply can be found on the council’s website here.

Homeowners will be guided through the application, helping them understand the scheme and its eligibility criteria. If eligible for free upgrades, an installer will identify which improvements for the home will provide the greatest benefits and arrange any necessary surveys and installations.

The council’s Cabinet member for Economy, Sustainability and Innovation, Cllr Shanika Mahendran, said: “We want everyone who is eligible to benefit, so we’re urging people to check if they could receive these energy upgrades.

She added: "It doesn’t take long to check and if you’re eligible, the free upgrades can help you heat your home more efficiently and bring down your bills.”